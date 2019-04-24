Delhi Police arrest man for posing as bank employee to rob customers

-
ALSO READ
Ensure weapons aren't allowed in eateries, pubs, cafes of Connaught Place: Police advisory
Homeless woman mowed down by car in central Delhi
Businessman arrested after his pistol went off at coffee shop in CP
Traffic restrictions in Delhi for New Year's eve, no vehicles allowed in Connaught Place
Delhi Police officer stabbed on Holi, three held
-
Delhi Police has arrested one person, a habitual cheat who used to impersonate bank employee and robbing bank customers on the pretext of helping them.
The accused Deepak, 32, a resident of Panipat, was nabbed by a team led by Sub Inspector Amit Kumar, police said.
Deepak was involved in two cases of cheating in the area of Connaught Place police station and was involved in 10 criminal cases in Delhi, police said.
According to the police the accused used to impersonate himself as an employee of the bank. On the pretext of helping bank customers who came to the bank for deposit or withdrawal of cash, he used to divert their attention and run away with their cash.
.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU