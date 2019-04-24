JUST IN
Delhi Police arrest man for posing as bank employee to rob customers

ANI  |  General News 

Delhi Police has arrested one person, a habitual cheat who used to impersonate bank employee and robbing bank customers on the pretext of helping them.

The accused Deepak, 32, a resident of Panipat, was nabbed by a team led by Sub Inspector Amit Kumar, police said.

Deepak was involved in two cases of cheating in the area of Connaught Place police station and was involved in 10 criminal cases in Delhi, police said.

According to the police the accused used to impersonate himself as an employee of the bank. On the pretext of helping bank customers who came to the bank for deposit or withdrawal of cash, he used to divert their attention and run away with their cash.

First Published: Wed, April 24 2019. 00:48 IST

