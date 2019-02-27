Two held with country-made pistols

Two men were arrested Wednesday from district of for allegedly carrying country-made pistols and bullets, a (STF) said.

(26) and Durag Singh (25) were intercepted near a bridge on on a tip-off when they were riding a motorcycle, STF ( branch) Hari Om Dixit said, adding that six country-made pistols and an equal number of rounds were found on them.

The duo have been booked under Arms Act, Dixit said.

In the past couple of months, the STF's local unit has arrested several persons and seized over 100 country-made pistols from them, he said.

district is infamous for illegal manufacture and sale of such firearms, he said.

