Two held with country-made pistols

Two men were arrested Wednesday from Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh for allegedly carrying country-made pistols and bullets, a Special Task Force (STF) officer said.
Shahid Khan (26) and Durag Singh (25) were intercepted near a bridge on Sunnar river on a tip-off when they were riding a motorcycle, STF (Jabalpur branch) inspector Hari Om Dixit said, adding that six country-made pistols and an equal number of rounds were found on them.
The duo have been booked under Arms Act, Dixit said.
In the past couple of months, the STF's local unit has arrested several persons and seized over 100 country-made pistols from them, he said.
Damoh district is infamous for illegal manufacture and sale of such firearms, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
