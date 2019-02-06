Two held with illicit liquor worth Rs 50 lakh in UP

Police arrested two men and seized illegal liquor worth Rs 50 lakh from their possession in Uttar Pradesh's district on Wednesday, an said.

A truck was intercepted at Bidoli check post under Jhinjhana pplice station area and 1,000 cartons of illicit liquor were recovered during a search of the vehicle, of Police said.

The arrested persons were identified as Surender and Ashish. A third person, Narender, managed to flee from the spot, he said.

During interrogation, the arrested duo told police that the liquor was being transported from to for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Pandey said.

A case has been registered against the three, the police said.

