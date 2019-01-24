Tourist places in Himachal reel under below sub zero temperature

Several tourist places of are reeling under below sub zero temperature after fresh snowfall, the meteorological department said Thursday.

The minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 6.7 degrees Celsius followed by minus 5.6 degrees Celsius in Manali of district, minus 4.8 degrees Celsius in Kufri of district, minus 1.6 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie of district and minus 1.1 degree Celsius in city, MeT Centre said.

The Keylong administrative centre continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 11.8 degrees Celsius, he said.

Meanwhile, Dalhousie and Manali received 10 cm and 2 cm of snowfall from 5.30 pm Wednesday to 8.30 am Thursday, the said.

Kalpa witnessed 14.1 cm of snowfall, while Keylong saw 2 cm of snowfall during the period, Singh added.

