Two killed as truck, van crush motorcycle in UP's Sitapur

Press Trust of India 

Two people were killed when the motorcycle they were riding was crushed between a speeding truck and a van at Madhvapur crossing here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Gaffar (26) and Chotkanney (20), they said.

The incident took place late on Friday evening. The drivers of the truck and the van fled from the spot after the accident, the police said.

They said the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 13:00 IST

