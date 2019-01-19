Topher Grace to launch his own podcast

has announced that he will be soon launching his own podcast.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the podcast, titled "Minor Adventures With Grace", will be launched under the umbrella of Anna Faris' Unqualified Media.

The duo have earlier worked together on the comedy, "Take Me Home Tonight".

Grace, 40, will host the podcast with Faris' "Unqualified" co-host, Sim Sarna.

"With only a mere 3.832 billion podcasts on planet Earth, I'm excited to bring my own take the podcast-o-sphere. This was never something I anticipated doing, but I'm such a huge fan of Anna's show that when Sim asked me to join him on this adventure I couldn't resist," said.

He said the show is "a weekly exploration of all the things that you never knew you wanted to learn about, from dating preferences to niche careers to alternative medicine and so much more".

The most recently appeared in Spike Lee's undercover drama "BlacKkKlansman", alongside and

