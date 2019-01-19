Lahiri shoots 65 to rise to T-21st at Desert Classic

Indian made a smart comeback on the second day, cruising to a seven-under 65 to rise from overnight 70th to Tied-21st at the halfway mark of the Desert Classic here.

Lahiri, who shot 70 on the PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course on the first day, is now nine-under for 36 holes at the event, which is played like a Pro-Am.

birdied four of his last five holes Friday to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend in his first event of the year.

After shooting a career-low 12-under 60 at La Quinta Country Club, the 48-year-old Mickelson had a 68 on Nicklaus Tournament Course to get to 16-under.

was second after a 66 on the Nicklaus layout. The 22-year-old Australian rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 eighth with a closing birdie on the par-4 ninth.

Lahiri, who missed a lot of makeable putts on the first day at the Stadium Course, had five birdies on the front nine.

He started with a birdie on second and then dropped a shot on third. He got back to under par with a birdie on fourth and then had three in a row from seventh to ninth.

He birdied 13th to get to five-under and closed birdie-birdie on 17-18 to card 65.

"It felt nice to finally get a good score under my belt. I did feel the first round ought to have been lot lower, and hopefully I can keep this momentum going," said

Mickelson, the tournament winner in 2002 and 2004, will play the final two rounds on PGA West's

and were 13 under, and defending champion was back.

Hadwin had a 66 at La Quinta, where the Canadian shot 59 two years ago.

Marino had a hole-in-one on the seventh hole at La Quinta in a 65.

Defending FedExCup champion was tied for 28th at eight-under after a 68 on the Nicklaus layout.

