Two killed in latest Alaska floatplane crash

Two people were killed in a floatplane crash in Monday, officials said, the second fatal incident involving the same in a week.

"A pilot and a single passenger are deceased after a Beaver Floatplane crashed in Metlatkatla Harbor" on Monday afternoon, said in a statement.

"There were no other individuals on board the aircraft."



The victims' bodies have been recovered and taken to a nearby medical facility, while the plane was being towed to shore by volunteers, it added.

Last Tuesday, a floatplane crashed into another aircraft in mid-air killing six people, also near Ketchikan, in southeastern

The plane last week was flying a shore excursion sold through a cruise line.

Ketchikan is a popular tourist spot on southern Alaskan cruise routes surrounded by fjords and dense forests.

Multiple tour companies offer rides through the area's fjords, many of which include a water landing in a floatplane.

Neither the circumstances of the latest crash nor the names of the deceased have been released.

