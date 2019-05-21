Pak's federal narcotics minister dies

Pakistan's for narcotics control and former Sardar died Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest, according to

Mahar, 52, died at at his village Khangarh in Muzaffargarh district of the province, Radio reported.

Mahar, who served as the 25th of from 2002 to 2004, was injured in a suspected dacoity at his residence in Gizri neighbourhood in in April.

Arif Alvi, have expressed grief and deep sorrow over the demise of Mahar, the report said.

In 2018 general election, Mahar was elected to the as an from Constituency NA-205 Ghotki.

He announced to join Tehreek-e-Insaf following his victory and became part of the Cabinet in September 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)