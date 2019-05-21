Pak's federal narcotics minister dies

-
Pakistan's federal minister for narcotics control and former Sindh Chief Minister Sardar Ali Mohammad Mahar died Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest, according to media reports.
Mahar, 52, died at at his village Khangarh in Muzaffargarh district of the Punjab province, Radio Pakistan reported.
Mahar, who served as the 25th Chief Minister of Sindh from 2002 to 2004, was injured in a suspected dacoity at his residence in Gizri neighbourhood in Karachi in April.
President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed grief and deep sorrow over the demise of Mahar, the report said.
In 2018 general election, Mahar was elected to the National Assembly as an independent candidate from Constituency NA-205 Ghotki.
He announced to join Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf following his victory and became part of the Cabinet in September 2018.
