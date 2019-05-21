CPI(M) demands repolling in Bengal's Diamond Harbour, alleges 'large-scale irregularities'

The CPI(M) has written to the (EC) alleging "large-scale irregularities" in the May 19 polling held in the constituency of

In his letter, (Marxist) alleged that the scale of irregularities were such that the EC should invoke Article 324 of the Constitution.

Article 324 deals with vesting of superintendence, direction and control of elections in an

"The ECI must ensure 'free-and-fair' elections by ordering re-polling in the entire constituency," Yechury said, while listing out the alleged irregularities underlined by the CPI(M) candidate from in the just-concluded polls,

The ruling has also petitioned the poll panel demanding re-polling in the entire parliamentary constituency.

"It is clear that the state unit of the BJP has entered into an understanding with the TMC for the latter's support for its candidates in certain other constituencies like Mathurapur, Jadavpur etc., in return for the BJP's support to the TMC candidate for Diamond Harbour PC, who happens to be the nephew of the of

"I am besieging you to look into the large-scale, brazen irregularities which are clearly detailed in Dr Fuad Halim's letter, cancel the poll of May 19 and order a re-polling in the constituency," Yechury wrote in his letter to the EC.

The ruling (TMC) in had fielded Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of West Bengal and party supremo Mamata Banerjee, from Diamond Harbour in the polls.

is the sitting from the constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)