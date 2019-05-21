HC imposes interim stay on 9 cos for trade mark infringement

-
ALSO READ
Veg oil import up 26 pc in March on higher shipments of refined palm oil
Edible oil industry seeks duty difference of 10 pc between refined & crude palm oils
India cuts tax on palm oil imports; Malaysia to gain most
Veg oil imports up 11% in Dec; shipment of refined palm oil from Malaysia may rise on duty cut: SEA
Madras High Court declines interim relief to Vedanta
-
The Madras High Court has granted an interim injunction against nine companies from selling refined edible oil under names and brand similar to "Gold Winner", which is a registered trade mark of Kaleesuwari Refinery Private Limited.
Justice S
Vaidyanathan ordered the injunction recently on suits from Kaleesuwari Refinery, which has been marketing edible oil under the brand 'Gold Winner' for over 25 years.
The company submitted it has obtained copyright registration for the artistic work used along with its 'Gold Winner' label for refined sunflower oil and also various other copy right registrations for its products.
While so, other companies were using similar artistic work under various brands including "Gold Star", "Winner Gold", "Gold Minister" and other similar 22 brands by which the Kaleesuwari's business and the name and reputation were affected, it contended.
Hence, it filed independent suits against the companies and sought an interim injunction against all such companies from selling or using similar brands in all the districts of Tamil Nadu.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU