HC imposes interim stay on 9 cos for trade mark infringement

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

The Madras High Court has granted an interim injunction against nine companies from selling refined edible oil under names and brand similar to "Gold Winner", which is a registered trade mark of Kaleesuwari Refinery Private Limited.

Vaidyanathan ordered the injunction recently on suits from Kaleesuwari Refinery, which has been marketing edible oil under the brand 'Gold Winner' for over 25 years.

The company submitted it has obtained copyright registration for the artistic work used along with its 'Gold Winner' label for refined sunflower oil and also various other copy right registrations for its products.

While so, other companies were using similar artistic work under various brands including "Gold Star", "Winner Gold", "Gold Minister" and other similar 22 brands by which the Kaleesuwari's business and the name and reputation were affected, it contended.

Hence, it filed independent suits against the companies and sought an interim injunction against all such companies from selling or using similar brands in all the districts of Tamil Nadu.

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 15:26 IST

