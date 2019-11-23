JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

NTCA seeks report from Raj govt for violation of wildlife norms by marathon organisers

Two Kerala ministers visit parents of Shehala
Business Standard

Two killed in North Waziristan landmine blast

Press Trust of India  |  Peshawar 

Two people were killed in a landmine blast in an agriculture field in northwest Pakistan's North Waziristan, police officials said on Saturday.

The explosive material, dumped in a field in Zindi Ali Khel area under Janikhel Police Station jurisdiction in Bannu district, detonated on Friday night, police said.

A case was registered and investigation has started. No arrests have been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 13:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU