JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Man held for smuggling drugs worth over Rs 1 crore

Pak shells forward areas, villages along LoC in J-K's Rajouri
Business Standard

US military loses drone over Libyan capital

AP  |  Cairo 

The US military says it has lost an unmanned drone aircraft over the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

Rival armed groups have been fighting there for control of the city since April.

The US Africa Command said late Friday that the drone was lost a day earlier while assessing the security situation and monitoring extremist activity.

AFRICOM did not give a reason for the drone's loss, but said it was investigating.

In September, the US military said it carried out several airstrikes against the Islamic State group in Libya, killing 40 militants. Those were the first US strikes in the North African country in over a year.

Oil-rich Libya remains fractured after descending into chaos in 2011, when an international military coalition helped rebels overthrow longtime autocrat Muammar Gaddafi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 13:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU