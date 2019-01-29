JUST IN
Two killed in road accident in UP's Gonda

Press Trust of India  |  Gonda (UP) 

Two persons were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a sugarcane-laden tractor in Ballipur village here, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Makanava-Mankapur road on Monday when Shantanu Singh and his sister Garima Singh, both in their 20s, were returning home after appearing in an examination, they said.

They were rushed to the Community Health Centre where the doctors declared them brought dead, police said.

The driver fled the spot leaving the tractor behind, they said.

