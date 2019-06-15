Two killed in tractor trolley-truck collision in Muzaffarnagar

Two people were killed and six others injured when the tractor trolley they were travelling in collided with a speeding truck on the near Nawla village in the district here on Saturday, officials said.

Police said the injured were hospitalised.

The victims were identified as Bamit Kumar (18) and Babli (36). The incident took place when the victims were returning from Shukartal.

In another incident, a seven-year-old boy, Zulfikar, was crushed to death in a road accident at Puththi village in the district.

