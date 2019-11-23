JUST IN
Two killed, three injured in road accident near Dharamsala

Press Trust of India  |  Dharamsala 

Two persons were killed and three others critically injured in a road accident on Saturday in Kangra district.

The mishap took place 20 kms from Dharamsala when the car in which five youths were travelling collided into a construction site, said Vimukt Ranjan, Superintendent of Police, Kangra.

Driver of the car -- identified as Vipin Kumar, a resident of Majhetli (Pathiar) -- died on the spot while another youth -- Aneesh Kumar, a resident of Hatwas -- died during treatment at the Tanda Medical College where all the injured persons were rushed.

One critically injured person has been referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh while two others are undergoing treatment at the Tanda hospital.

The youths were returning from a wedding ceremony in Dadh near the Chamuda Devi Temple and were going towards Malan.

The car was being driven in high speed and the collision was so severe that it's engine was completely thrashed, the officer said.

The police has registered a case and started investigation, he said.

Sat, November 23 2019. 16:30 IST

