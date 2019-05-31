JUST IN
Business Standard

Two labourers enter borewell without safety aids in Noida, die

Press Trust of India  |  Noida (UP) 

Two labourers, one of them a teenager, died allegedly after they got stuck in a 40-feet deep borewell which they had entered without any safety measures, police said.

They were engaged by a private company for the work, they said.

The incident took place around 4 pm when the duo was working at the bore well site for a mobile tower in Sector 99, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Gautam Sahni, 20, of Khagra district in Bihar and Ajay Pal, 18, of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

"The duo was asked by their supervisors to go down in the borewell without any safety measures where they got stuck and fainted.

"When pulled out with the help of police and fire department personnel, the duo remained unconscious and were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead," a police official said.

A complaint was made by a cousin of one of the deceased at the Sector 39 police station and the supervisors, Dulichand and Ashok Kumar, have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 304A (causing death due to negligence), police said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem and a probe is underway, they. PTI KIS

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 31 2019. 00:35 IST

