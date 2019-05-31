1/3 of Union Council of ministers are first-timers

One-third of the total ministers in the Modi's 2.0 Cabinet are the first-timers, which includes Shah and former S Jaishankar.

Two former chief ministers -- and -- have taken oath as Union ministers for the first time.

This will be the first innings as Union ministers for six Cabinet ministers and 13 Ministers of State in the

Most prominent among them are Shah and Jaishankar, who are likely to get high profile ministries.

While Shah won Lok Sabha polls from Gandhinagar with a massive margin, Jaishankar is expected to reach Parliament through the Rajya Sabha route.

BJP's Pralhad Joshi and Shiv Sena's will also become Union ministers for the the first time.

Anurag Singh Thakur, Nityanand Rai, former unit chief V Muraleedharan are also among those who have become part of the of ministers for the first time.

Other BJP MPs who have become ministers for the first time include Suresh Angadi (Karnataka), (Haryana), (Chhattisgarh), (Punjab), (Assam), Pratap Chandra Sarangi (Odisha), (Rajasthan) and Debasree Chaudhuri (West Bengal).

Besides Narendra Modi, there are 57 ministers in the newly sworn-in of ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)