Omar congratulates newly sworn in Union Council of ministers

Thursday of ministers led by Prime

"Congratulations to all the ministers who were administered oath of office this evening. Best wishes as you begin a new term serving the citizens of our country," Abdullah wrote on his handle.

The former chief said it was a pity that health issues had kept former External Affairs and former out of the Cabinet.

"It's a pity to not see people like @arunjaitley & @SushmaSwaraj among the ministers today. I wish them both well as they deal with the health issues that have kept them out of union cabinet," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)