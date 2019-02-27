Two lynched in Assam

Two persons were lynched Wednesday by an irate mob which held them responsible for the killing a village headman in Assam's district, police said.

The two men had allegedly killed the headman of Gargaon village under station Tuesday and had buried his body in a graveyard, the police said.

The family members of the headman, named Gauranga Das, along with villagers launched a search for him last night after he failed to return home till late.

They found the grave and dug out the body, the police said.

The family members accused the two persons of killing Das and a group of villagers attacked the duo Wednesday morning, the police said.

Some villagers informed the police, who rushed to the spot but the two had succumbed to their injuries by then.

Investigations into the incident is on and no arrests have been made so far, the police added.

Several cases of vigilantism were reported in 2018. In August, 2018 a man was lynched and three others severely injured in Assam's district on suspicions that they were cattle thieves. In June, 2018 two young men, a sound engineer settled in and a businessman, were pulled out of their vehicle and bludgeoned to death on rumours that they were child lifters at Dokamoka in district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)