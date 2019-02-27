I League: Emotional Mehtab set to bid adieu as Bagan take on Arrows

Mohun Bagan will be aiming to finish the home leg of their campaign on a winning note against Indian Arrows on Wednesday in what would be a fitting farewell gift to the retiring Hossain.

The veteran midfielder, who returned to the green and maroon brigade after a long gap of 12 years this season, announced his decision to hang his boots prior to the game.

" has always been my passion. Whatever I am today is because of I don't want to warm the benches, the time has come for me to announce the decision," the 36-year-old, who returned to the Mariners after a gap of 12 years this season, said.

For Mehtab, one of the most committed players of his generation, the biggest regret will be not winning an title either with Mohun Bagan or East Bengal.

"Not winning the will be the biggest regret and I wish I could have played more matches for the national team," an emotional said.

donned East Bengal jersey from 2007-2016 when he was in top form and in 2015, he called it quits from international after he was dropped from the 26-man squad for qualifiers.

In Indian Super League, Mehtab represented Kerala Blasters for the first three seasons before playing for during the last season.

"Whatever popularity and fame I have received, it is because of my fans. I thank my coaches and officials for giving me the opportunity."



"I would also like to thank all my friends from the as well. I thank all the football fans of Bengal those who have stayed beside me through thick and thin," Mehtab said, adding that he's looking forward to spend more time with his family.

The 2014-15 I-League champions have managed to win just seven out of 18 matches to be out of title contention and a top five finish would be a realistic target for Khalid Jamil, who was roped in after stepped down midway into the season.

The season also witnessed Mohun Bagan suffering back-to-back defeats to arch-rivals East Bengal in both their legs, a first in 15 years.

In their last round, they lost to title favourites in an away fixture and a three points would certainly lift the sagging spirits.

Mohun Bagan's biggest letdown has been over dependency on their Haitian star striker Norde, who struggled with and failed to make any impact on his return.

The home side would also hope and are back among goals. Cameroonian Dicka, who has seven goals to his name, struck a double to settle the issue in the first-leg clash between the two sides.

Jamil, looking for nothing less than a win said, "We are prepared for tomorrow's match. We have to fight as we fought before and will be playing with a good team and the opponents should not be taken lightly. They are young and fight for every ball. This is our last home match of this season and we should be at our best."



Mohun Bagan currently are sixth with 26 points from 18 matches while Arrows are a spot behind on seventh with 18 points from 19 matches.

Indian Arrows have lost two and drawn one going into as they would play their final match. Arrows have exhibited no fear of losing and will look to finish on a high.

