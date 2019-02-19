Two men fire at businessman's Jaguar in Delhi

Two armed miscreants Tuesday fired multiple shots at a owned by a businessman in Delhi's Pitampura area, police said.

Inderjeet Bhatia (52), in his complaint, stated that the accused arrived in a and fired several rounds at his Jaguar sedan parked outside his house, they said.

When contacted, of Arya confirmed the incident, saying, "Two unknown persons came in a white Santro car, bearing no number plate, and fired seven bullets at Bhatia's car parked near his house."



Police officials suspect that the incident could be a result of business rivalry or a threat to extort money from Bhatia.

The incident was captured by a CCTV camera near the residence of the complainant, police said, adding that a case was registered and an investigation launched.

