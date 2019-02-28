Two nurses jump off 6th floor of hospital in Punjab; one injured

Two contractual nurses demanding regularisation of their services jumped off the roof of a six-storey government hospital here Thursday, police said, adding one of them was severely injured in the incident.

The nurses have been identified as Karamjit Aulakh and Baljit Kaur.

High drama was witnessed as the nurses remained perched on the roof of the six-storey hospital. The authorities placed a net below the spot from where the duo was trying to jump, they said.

As the nurses jumped, one of them fell into the net, while the other passed through the net and sustained serious injuries, police said.

Many nurses have been protesting in Patiala for the past few weeks seeking regularisation of services.

and Bolath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira alleged the was turning a blind eye towards legitimate demands of nurses.

"I strongly condemn d insensitive attitude of Pb Govt for turning a blind eye to d legitimate demands of nurses forcing dem to jump from 6th floor of Rajindra hospital Patiala, to register their protest. Shame on Capt (chief minister) for his failure to prevent such an untoward happening in his city (Patiala)," he tweeted.

