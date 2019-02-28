Youth gets life sentence for killing colleague

A youth working in a catering firm was sentenced to life and fined Rs 1,000 by a court here on Thursday, for killing his colleague in a monetary dispute 14 months ago.

The of the First Additional District Court M Gunasekharan delivered the verdict. According to the prosecution, and Mohan had a tiff over a sum of Rs 300 on November 24, 2017.

Kumar flung a large stone on Mohan's leading to his death in hospital two days later.

Kumar was arrested and lodged in the central jail.

