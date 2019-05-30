Two Pak nationals held, boat seized in creek area of Kutch

Two Pakistani nationals were apprehended in Nala creek area along the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's district Thursday.

The (BSF) also seized their fishing boat, an said.

The two intruders were being investigated, the BSF added.

On May 20, two Pakistani nationals had been nabbed for illegal entry into the country in the nearby Sir Creek area.

Meanwhile, West police have stepped up search in the creek area after three packets of narcotic drugs, worth Rs 15 crore in illicit markets, were found near an island Wednesday.

The packets, weighing one kg each, had washed ashore during a high tide.

According to police, Pakistani drug peddlers had dumped as many as 137 packets of drugs into the sea when the intercepted their boat off the coast on May 21.

During the ongoing near and Narayan Sarovar, five more packets of a narcotic drug, suspected to be brown heroin, were recovered Thursday, said a

"We have found five more packets in the creek area today, taking the total number to eight. The DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) has told us that 129 such packets are still in the sea. We have stepped up our search," said of Border Range, D B Vaghela.

On May 21, six Pakistani nationals were arrested by the DRI near the and 194 packets of drugs were seized from their boat. However, the smugglers threw some packets into the sea when they were intercepted.

