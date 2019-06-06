Two Pakistani soldiers killed while on Eid patrol duty

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed Thursday when suspected militants opened fire on a vehicle of the paramilitary troops deployed on Eid security duty in the restive province.

The two (FC) soldiers were on Eid patrol duty



in the Hernai area when the terrorists targeted them, the said in a statement, without elaborating further on the incident.

The slain soldiers were identified as Yar Muhammad, 23, of in Sibi and Mehtab Khan, 19, from Laki Marwat.

