Two Pakistani soldiers killed while on Eid patrol duty

Press Trust of India  |  Karachi 

Two Pakistani soldiers were killed Thursday when suspected militants opened fire on a vehicle of the paramilitary troops deployed on Eid security duty in the restive Balochistan province.

The two Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers were on Eid patrol duty

in the Hernai area when the terrorists targeted them, the Army said in a statement, without elaborating further on the incident.

The slain soldiers were identified as Yar Muhammad, 23, of Kuch District in Sibi and Mehtab Khan, 19, from Laki Marwat.

First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 19:50 IST

