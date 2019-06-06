Afghan military frees 84 prisoners from Taliban jail

An Afghan says troops have freed 84 prisoners from a Taliban-run facility in the northern province.

says most of those freed in the operation late Wednesday were Afghan security personnel and civilians, but that several captive Islamic State fighters were also found inside the facility.

It was not immediately clear what would be done with the IS fighters, including four from Uzbekistan, three from and one from

The and the local Islamic State affiliate are both at war with the But the two are fiercely divided over tactics and ideology, and have clashed repeatedly.

The IS fighters were captured last year during a push to drive the extremists from the neighbouring province.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)