Heatwave forecast in north Telangana till June 10

: Adilabad district Thursday recorded the highest maximum temperature of 46.3 degree Celsius in Telangana, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets over north from Friday till June 10.

It also warned that thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds of (30-40 kmph) and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over on Friday.

After Adilabad, district recorded 45.3 degree Celsius while recorded 41.8 degree Celsius.

The IMD advised people not to expose themselves directly to sunlight and take necessary precautions.

Parts of have been experiencing heatwave conditions for over a month with the mercury crossing the 40- degree Celsius mark at several places.

