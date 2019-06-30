Two persons electrocuted to death in Jharkhand

Two men were electrocuted to death and five others injured when a high- tension wire came in contact with an iron pole they were installing in Simdega district on Sunday, officials said here.

The seven men were erecting the pole at Garwagardha-Turupadega village as part of an electrification work, when it touched the overhead 11000 volt wire, they said.

They were taken to a local hospital where two of them were declared brought dead, the officials said.

Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) Jagbandhu Mahata reached the hospital and oversaw the treatment of the injured.

Simdega Deputy Commissioner Priya Bhal has asked the SDO to give a report within 24 hours.

