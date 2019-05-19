Arab League urges German parliament to reverse anti-BDS motion

The called Sunday on the to rescind a resolution that condemned a movement against as "anti-semitic".

The call by the pan-Arab bloc comes after the passed a motion on Friday against the Boycott, (BDS) movement, warning that its actions were reminiscent of the Nazis' campaign against Jews.

BDS, founded in 2005, describes itself as a Palestinian-led movement, which calls for the of Israeli goods, services and culture as a means of pressuring the Jewish state to end its occupation of Palestinian territories.

The Arab League's for Palestinian affairs said in a statement the Bundestag's motion against BDS is "regrettable... unjustified... (and) biased" in favour of

He urged to "reverse this erroneous step and support the Palestinian people's right for liberation."



The non-binding resolution said the BDS movement's "Don't Buy" stickers on Israeli products revive memories of the Nazis' slogan 'Don't buy from Jews', and other graffiti on shop facades and windows.

The also pledged to reject any financial support for the movement, and to prevent BDS and its partners holding events on its premises.

The multi-party motion was backed by Angela Merkel's centre-right CDU-CSU bloc, the Social Democratic Party, the liberal FDP and the Greens.

