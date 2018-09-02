Two teenage sisters raped in hotel in MP's Sehore district

-
Two minor sisters were allegedly raped in a hotel in Ashta area of Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, a senior police official said Sunday.
The siblings, 14 and 15 years of age respectively, have said that the accused had identified themselves as Sanjay and Raj, said additional superintendent of police Sameer Yadav.
"The victims were waiting to catch a bus in Puravar village, some 42 kilometres from here, Saturday evening when the accused, in separate motorcycles, offered them a lift till Ashta," Yadav told PTI.
However, the accused took them to a hotel where the victims were threatened and then raped after which the accused fled, Yadav said.
He said that accused, who are yet to be arrested, have been charged with rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
