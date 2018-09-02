MP: Three charred to death as car overturns and catches fire

Three persons were charred to death early Sunday when the car they were travelling in overturned and caught fire on the Indore- highway in district, the police said.

The incident occurred near outpost, some 65 kms from here.

A said the car skidded off the road and landed into a dry nullah roadside after the person at the wheel lost his control over the vehicle, and caught fire.

The three occupants of the car, including a woman, were charred to death, said police emergency response vehicle officer

The car was on its way to

Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and put out the flames, he said.

station in-charge Loksingh Maravi said efforts are on to identify the deceased persons.

