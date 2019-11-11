JUST IN
Top news today: Sena invited to form govt, Alibaba's annual sale & more
Two terrorists killed after encounter breaks out in Kashmir's Bandipora

While one terrorist was killed on Sunday during a gunfight between security forces in Lawdara village, about 55 km from Srinagar, another was killed this morning

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Monday morning, police said.

While one terrorist was killed on Sunday during a gunfight between security forces in Lawdara village, about 55 km from Srinagar, another was killed this morning, they said.

The encounter broke out when security forces launched a search operation following specific information about the presence of some terrorists.

More details are awaited.
First Published: Mon, November 11 2019. 10:30 IST

