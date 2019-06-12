When Palestinian preschooler a- came out of in a strange hospital room, she called out for her mother and father. She repeated the cry over and over, but her parents never came.

Instead of a family member, Israeli authorities had approved a stranger to escort from the blockaded Strip to the east hospital.

As her condition deteriorated, the child was returned to unconscious. One week later, she was dead.

A photo of smiling softly in her hospital bed, brown curls swaddled in bandages, drew an outpouring on The wrenching details of her last days have shined a light on Israel's vastly complex and stringent system for issuing exit permits.

It is a bureaucracy that has Israeli and Palestinian authorities blaming each other for its shortfalls, while inflicting a heavy toll on Gaza's sick children and their parents.

"The most difficult thing is to leave your child in the unknown," said Waseem a-Lulu, Aisha's father. " is just an hour away, but it feels as though it is another planet." So far this year, roughly half of applications for patient companion permits were rejected or left unanswered by Israel, according to the That has forced over 600 patients, including some dozen children under 18, to make the trek out of the territory alone or without close family by their side.

The system stems from the militant group's takeover of Gaza in 2007, when it violently ousted the Western-backed and responded by imposing a blockade that tightly restricted movement in and out of Gaza.

The blockade, which says is necessary to prevent from arming, has precipitated a financial and humanitarian crisis in the enclave. For years, Gaza's 2 million residents have endured rising poverty and unemployment, undrinkable groundwater and Public hospitals wrestle with of drugs and blames Hamas, which it considers a terrorist group, for the crisis.

In what it portrays as a humanitarian gesture to help Gaza's civilians, Israel permits Palestinian patients to seek medical treatment at hospitals in Israel and the once they pass a series of bureaucratic hurdles. COGAT, the Israeli defense body that issues the permits, says it insists that all patients cross with an escort, usually a close relative, unless they wish to go alone or require immediate treatment that doesn't allow time for security screening.

In order to get a permit, patients must first submit a diagnosis to the West Bank-based Palestinian Health Ministry, proving that their treatment isn't available in Gaza. Then a Palestinian liaison requests exit permits from COGAT, which reviews the applications and passes them to Israel's security agency for background checks. According to WHO, the approval rate has plummeted in recent years. It said that in 2012, Israel allowed in 93% of patients and 83% of their companions for treatment. For the month of April 2019, the figure stands at just 65% of patients and 52% of their companions.

A COGAT disputed the figures, saying they don't take into account that the number of has grown as Gaza's health care system deteriorates, and that Israel has started issuing permits less regularly but for prolonged stays. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity under agency rules, said COGAT has tried to ease restrictions by designating a permit specifically for parents of child patients.

The agency said it issued 4,000 permits for patient escorts in the first quarter of 2019, and 12,000 last year, though it did not immediately provide a breakdown of how many parents of sick children were included in those numbers.

After being diagnosed with brain cancer, Aisha received immediate approval to get out of Gaza for what was hoped to be life-saving But when her parents approached the for escort permits, their process ground to a halt.

To their bewilderment, Palestinian officials told them not to apply, saying it was too risky.

At 37, Waseem is below the age that Israel deems acceptable for swift entry on security grounds. Today, all men under 55 require extra screening, which means waiting, usually for months, according to Mor Efrat, the Gaza and for Israel. As for Aisha's mother, Muna, a quirk of her upbringing in left her without an Israeli-issued ID card required to receive a permit.

"We tell families to find a companion that won't give Israel any reason to refuse," said Osama Najar, for the "We want to save the child and, yes, that can mean sending them alone." In this sense, the "acts as a subcontractor for Israel," said Efrat, forcing parents to make a difficult choice: delay their child's urgent care, or search for someone else that Israel would be more likely to let cross.

Aisha's parents said they scoured for alternatives, applying for an aunt and her 75-year-old grandmother, but Israel rejected both.

The girl's only remaining hope, the Palestinian office told them, was to apply for as many older women as possible from their extended A permit for Halima al-Ades, a remote family acquaintance whom Aisha had never met, was approved.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)