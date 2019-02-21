Two-year-old girl, four others killed in truck-van collision

Five persons of a family including a two-year-old girl were killed and three others injured Thursday when their van collided with a truck at Tulheda on Agra- Road in district.

The victims were returning to Ghattia from Unhel in the early hours after attending a wedding when the accident took place, said police sub-inspector J R Barde.

The impact of the collision was such that a backhoe (JCB) machine had to be used to extricate the victims from the wreckage, he said.

The deceased were identified as Balaram (60), Rajesh Verma (28), Janibai Verma (55), Madhubai (36) and a two-year-old girl.

The injured were taken to the district hospital, PSI Barde said, adding that further probe was on.

