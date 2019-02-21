NIIT Tech partners Microsoft to help clients in 'cloudification'

-
IT firm NIIT Technologies said Thursday it has entered into a global collaboration with Microsoft to accelerate the "cloudification" of its enterprise clients.
"In collaboration with Microsoft, NIIT Technologies will focus on the comprehensive cloud needs of enterprises from infrastructure to business applications," NIIT Technologies said in a statement.
Under the partnership, NIIT Technologies will directly manage the entire lifecycle for its enterprise customers, including commercials, and support and deliver integrated end-to-end solutions as a managed service on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.
The companies will also develop a spectrum of technology solutions for customers globally across banking and financial services, travel and transportation, and insurance segments, and also help them migrate to Azure, the statement said.
"This symbiotic relationship brings together our deep domain vertical expertise along with our differentiated intellectual property built on emerging Microsoft technologies such as AI and Predictive Analytics to accelerate the digital ambition of our clients," NIIT Technologies CEO Sudhir Singh said.
