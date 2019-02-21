NIIT Tech partners Microsoft to help clients in 'cloudification'

IT firm Technologies said Thursday it has entered into a global collaboration with to accelerate the "cloudification" of its enterprise clients.

"In collaboration with Microsoft, Technologies will focus on the comprehensive cloud needs of enterprises from infrastructure to business applications," Technologies said in a statement.

Under the partnership, will directly manage the entire lifecycle for its enterprise customers, including commercials, and support and deliver integrated end-to-end solutions as a managed service on Microsoft's cloud platform.

The companies will also develop a spectrum of for customers globally across and financial services, travel and transportation, and insurance segments, and also help them migrate to Azure, the statement said.

"This symbiotic relationship brings together our deep domain vertical expertise along with our differentiated intellectual property built on emerging technologies such as AI and Predictive Analytics to accelerate the digital ambition of our clients," said.

