Two youths hacked to death

Press Trust of India  |  Gonda (UP) 

Two youths were hacked to death by a group of assailants near Gayatri Puram crossing here, police said Friday.

Shivam (20) and Shiv (22) were killed Thursday night when they were returning from a marriage function, they said.

Four persons have been detained in this connection and a probe is on in the matter.

Police is trying to ascertain the cause of the murder.

First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 12:00 IST

