Two youths hacked to death

Two youths were hacked to death by a group of assailants near Gayatri Puram crossing here, police said Friday.
Shivam (20) and Shiv (22) were killed Thursday night when they were returning from a marriage function, they said.
Four persons have been detained in this connection and a probe is on in the matter.
Police is trying to ascertain the cause of the murder.
