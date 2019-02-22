Two youths hacked to death

Two youths were hacked to death by a group of assailants near Gayatri Puram crossing here, police said Friday.

Shivam (20) and Shiv (22) were killed Thursday night when they were returning from a marriage function, they said.

Four persons have been detained in this connection and a probe is on in the matter.

Police is trying to ascertain the cause of the murder.

