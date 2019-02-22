North Korea asks UN to help address food shortage

has asked UN agencies for help to address a looming after figures forecast a sharp drop in crop production for this year, a UN has said.

has told the that it is facing a shortfall of 1.4 million tons in this year, including crops of rice, wheat, potato and soybean.

"The government has requested assistance from international humanitarian organisations present in the country to address the impact of the food security situation," said UN

UN agencies are holding talks with "to take early action in order to address humanitarian needs," he said.

Some 10.5 million North Koreans, or 41 per cent of the population, are in need of food aid, according to UN figures.

The appeal from the government came ahead of a summit next week between and leader to agree on steps toward ending Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missiles program.

is demanding an easing of international sanctions after it halted its nuclear and missile tests and to build trust with the in the diplomatic dialogue.

During a first summit in last year, agreed to work toward the denuclearization of the but there has been no concrete step to dismantle its weapons program.

The maintains that maximum pressure from sanctions will remain in place until North Korea has completely scrapped its military arsenal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)