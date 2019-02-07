Two youths killed after car falls into gorge in Shimla

Two youths died after their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's district, police said Thursday.

Nitish Ravat (26) and (24) were on their way to Sanjauli when their car fell into the gorge in Kelti on Wednesday night, Shimla, of Police (DSP) Pramod Shukla said.

Nitish was a resident of Shron village and Vivek was from Jagtar village in Rampur tehsil, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the police station concerned, the said.

