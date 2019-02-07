Renault says Ghosn received personal benefit from corporate sponsorship deal

said Thursday it has informed investigators that its former chief Carlos Ghosn, who is being held in on allegations of financial misconduct, personally benefited from a corporate sponsorship deal.

The firm's "identified that a contribution of 50,000 euros, under a sponsorship agreement signed with the Chateau de Versailles, was allocated to Mr Ghosn's personal benefit", said, adding it had informed the authorities.

The French daily reported late Wednesday that contribution was for Ghosn's June 2016 wedding reception at the Grand Trianon, one of several at the Versailles former royal palace complex outside

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)