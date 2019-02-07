Renault says Ghosn received personal benefit from corporate sponsorship deal

-
Renault said Thursday it has informed investigators that its former chief Carlos Ghosn, who is being held in Japan on allegations of financial misconduct, personally benefited from a corporate sponsorship deal.
The firm's internal audits "identified that a contribution of 50,000 euros, under a sponsorship agreement signed with the Chateau de Versailles, was allocated to Mr Ghosn's personal benefit", Renault said, adding it had informed the authorities.
The French daily Le Figaro reported late Wednesday that contribution was for Ghosn's June 2016 wedding reception at the Grand Trianon, one of several at the Versailles former royal palace complex outside Paris.
