Tyler Perry to release his next 'A Fall From Grace' on Netflix

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Filmmaker Tyler Perry is once again collaborating with streamer Netflix on upcoming movie "A Fall From Grace".

The writer-director-writer shared the news on Twitter on Saturday, saying the film will debut on streaming platform on January 17.

"My next movie guys!!! This is an amazing thriller!!!" Perry wrote on Twitter alongside a poster of the film.

The thriller will feature Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad, Bresha Webb, Cicely Tyson and Perry.

According to Netflix, the story is about a divorced woman who feels restored by a new romance, secrets soon start to erode her short-lived joy.

First Published: Sun, November 24 2019. 12:30 IST

