U-12 sub-junior tennis nationals in Mumbai from May 25

Over 250 boys and girls will compete in the 13th Sunrise-MSLTA Ramesh Desai Memorial Junior Tennis Nationals for Boys and Girls Under-12 herefrom May 25.

The tournament, which will conclude on June 1, is being hosted by the (MSLTA) and will be played at the in the city.

MSLTA and said scholarships worth Rs 3 lakh will be awarded to players from the first round, apart from prizes and gifts.

While the boys' main-draw will be of 64, the girls main draw will be of 48, said Iyer.

The qualifying rounds will be held on May 25 and 26, while the main draws will start from May 27.

