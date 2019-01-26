U'khand celebrates Republic Day

A slew of hoisting ceremonies were held across on Saturday to mark the 70th

The main programme was held at the Parade Ground in the state capital where Baby unfurled the tricolour and took the ceremonial salute of the police and paramilitary personnel.

Earlier, the hoisted the at the Raj Bhawan and called upon people of the state to contribute their "100 per cent to nation building".

"I greet people of the state on this great occasion when happiness automatically spreads all around," she said.

hoisted the tricolour at his official residence in the morning to mark the occasion.

He paid tribute to the country's Constitution makers for giving people a democratic system.

"We should remember and pay tribute to our Constitution makers for giving us a democratic republic," he said after unfurling the national at the CM residence.

Accompanied by Ajay Bhatt, Rawat also attended a flag hoisting ceremony at the in Dehradun.

and DGP hoisted the tricolour at the state secretariat and the headquarters here respectively.

Similar programmes were held at the collectorate in all districts where the district magistrates unfurled the national flag to mark the occasion.

