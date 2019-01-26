Sikkim guv thanks forces for providing security to nation

on Friday today thanked the security forces and members of their families for providing sustained security to the nation.

"Let us all bow to those brave warriors who have sacrificed their lives for the protection of the country," he said after hoisting the national flag at on the occasion of the 70th

said due to prevalence of peace, harmony and stability, the roots of democracy have been strengthened in the border state.

Given the international boundaries of Sikkim, peace and stability in the state is commendable, he said adding that roots of democracy have been strengthened due to prevalence of peace, harmony and stability in the border state.

has three international borders - in the North, in the East and in the West.

The said the government has given top priority to the development of the grass root level - rural livelihood, road connectivity, electricity, health facilities, drinking water and housing.

hailed the state government's endeavour to make an organic state to protect environment as well the health of the people.

The also patted the for its performance in education sector as a result of which Sikkim is going to attained 100 per cent literacy.

According to the 2011 Census, the state a literacy of 82.6 per cent. However, in April last year had said the state was headed towards achieving 100 per cent literacy.

In his message on Republic Day, Chamling said the people of Sikkim have contributed their might in their own special way towards nation building.

"Today, Sikkim is one of the most progressive, peaceful and vibrant states of the country as the state government has implemented many first-of-their kinds innovative programmes" that have transformed the socio-economic condition of the state, he said.

