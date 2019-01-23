U'khand tableau to feature Anasakti Ashram where Mahatma Gandhi stayed

Uttarakhand tableau at the parade this year will feature Kausani's Anasakti Ashram where had stayed in 1929 and written the preface of his famous work based on the Bhagvad Gita, an said Wednesday.

The tableau shows Gandhi writing his book 'Anasakti Yoga' at the ashram in the backdrop of mountains and deodar trees, (information) K S Chauhan, who heads the state's tableau team, said.

During his visit to in 1929, Gandhi had stayed at the ashram and written the preface of his famous work 'Anasakti Yoga'.

The state's tableau at the function, to be attended by South African among other dignitaries, will feature the Anasakti Ashram, Chauhan said.

Regular prayer meetings are held at the ashram which also has a library containing books on Gandhi's life for researchers and tourists.

Gandhi's visit to the ashram was chosen as the theme of Uttarakhand tableau as the country celebrates the 150th birth this year, he said.

