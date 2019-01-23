Torrent recalls 16 lots of hypertensive drug from US due to

Ltd has said it is voluntarily recalling 16 batches of potassium tablets from the US market due to an unexpected impurity found in an (API) manufactured by the city-based Hetero Labs Limited.

According to an announcement made by Torrent to the US Food and Drug Administration on January 22, the impurity detected in the is N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA).

NDEA is a substance that occurs naturally in certain foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes, and has been classified as a probable human carcinogen as per international on Cancer (IARC) classification.

"Torrent is only recalling lots of containing products that contain Nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) above the acceptable daily intake levels released by the FDA.

To date, Limited has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall," it said.

is used to treat hypertension, hypertensive patients with Left Ventricular Hypertrophy and for the treatment of nephropathy in Type 2 diabetic patients.

Patients who are on Losartan should continue taking their medication, as the risk of harm to the patient's health may be higher if the treatment is stopped immediately without any alternative treatment, the communication said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)