U to introduce MA in Defence & Strategic Studies

The Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here has decided to introduce MA (Defence and Strategic studies) under its newly opened National Security Studies department and MA (Tribal studies).
TheU, a Central university will create an additional 10 per cent seats in each programme in diploma, bachelors and PG level courses exclusively for economically weaker section (EWS) category candidates, a release said here on Friday.
The university also plans to earmark a supernumerary seat for foreign nationals in each PG level programme, it said.
The varsity is now offering online admission since May nine.
The decision to go for online admission was taken in the last academic council meeting chaired by vice chancellor Prof Kushwaha, according to joint registrar (academic) Dr David Pertin.
The online application submission which started on May 9 last, will culminate on June 8 forUCET-2019, while for RGUMPET-2019 the last date has been fixed for May 24, 2019 for online application submission.
Selection through entrance in all departments shall be completed latest by August 2 this year.
TheU ranked among top 100 universities in India by National Institutional Ranking Framework of Union Human Resources Development Ministry, registrar in-charge Prof Tomo Riba said.
