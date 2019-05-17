Delhi Police files charge sheet against man for harassing journalist

The has filed a charge sheet before a court here against a person for allegedly harassing and intimidating a female during a rally in January 2018.

In the final report, filed before Preeti Parewa, Noida resident Apurva Singh has been accused of wrongful restraint (section 341), using words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman (section 509) and criminal intimidation (section 506).

The charge sheet has cited a number of documents,, including a CD containing video of the alleged offence and FSL reports.

Singh, who was not arrested during the probe, was interrogated by police.

However, whereabouts of other accused persons could not be obtained, police said.

On January 9, 2018, the accused persons, who were around 20 in number, allegedly harassed the working with a private TV channel by making lewd gestures, and shouting intimidating slogans while she was reporting from a rally of Gujarat's Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani at Parliament Street, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)