BSP-SP-RLD alliance is one of ideas: Mayawati

Friday termed the BSP-SP-RLD alliance a combine of ideas and said it will not sit silent till the government in the state and the government in the Centre were uprooted.

"Unlike the Bharatiya Janata Party, this alliance is that of ideas and it will not sit silent till it uproots the government in along with the government," the said, addressing rallies for the candidates of the alliance in Mirzapur and Chandauli.

"The sad faces of the BJP leaders after the completion of six phases of polling indicate that they know it's time for the government to go. Their bad days will start from May 23. After that, preparations for Yogi to return to his Mutt will start," she said.

Seeing the bad state of affairs in the polls, the BJP and its supporters tried to create misunderstanding between the BSP and the but they failed, said.

"This alliance has been formed after due consideration and will last long," she asserted.

exhorted the electorate to ensure BJP state unit Mahendra Nath Pandey, in the fray for the Chandauli seat, losses his deposit.

Mayawati said the amount of work the BSP and the SP have done for the sisters and daughters of the state had not been done by any other party.

She said when in power her government had taken steps to connect Naxal infested areas with development works.

"Instead of killing Naxals, we extended employment and We gave employment to the poor people of Sonebhadra (naxal infested area) and later the SP government did a lot of work in this direction," she said.

Stating that had put in a lot of effort to ensure BSP candidates fared well in the polls, Mayawati said it was the BSP's moral responsibility to ensure the victory of SP candidate from Chandauli.

president Akhilesh Yadav, in his address, said the 'mahagathbandhan' had wiped off the BJP in the six phases of polling because of which their leaders were having sleepless nights.

"As May 23 is nearing, their (BJP) fear is rising," he said.

Attacking Narendra Modi, Akhilesh said, "He (Modi) wants to teach us about socialism. Says that Samajwadis do not know anything about socialism. I want to say the PM will have a lot of time after two days. We will send some books of Dr He will get to know a lot about once he reads 'Hindu Banam Hindu' and 'Itihas chakra'.

"If he doesnt read them, he will not know about those for whom this alliance has been formed. Poor, Dalits, backwards, minorities who have not got their rights... This alliance has been made to get them their rights," he said.

"Those who want to break this alliance will themselves get broken," he averred.

The said in the past five years the had pushed the country backwards in the race for development and harmed the economy.

"Modi is not the of mine or yours, he is the prime minister of one per cent rich people," he claimed.

