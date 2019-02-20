JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Finmin expects NPA recovery of Rs 1.80 lakh crore in FY19

Not opposed to Masood Azhar's banning, anyone involved in terror must be listed by UN: Saudi FM
Business Standard

5-yr-old special child down in school's hydrotherapy pool

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

A five-year-old boy drowned in a hydrotherapy pool Wednesday at a school for special children run by the Eastern Command Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) here, a Defence official said.

The boy, who suffered from autism, reportedly died after drowning in the pool.

Describing the incident as "tragic", the official said "We are looking into the matter to ascertain how it happened."

The Asha school is situated in the compound of the Command Hospital at Alipore here, the official said.

It established in September, 1992 to provide education, care and rehabilitation to the differently-abled children of defence personnel and civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 19:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements